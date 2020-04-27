Pandemic Party Packages: Novel ideas to survive isolation

Craig Singleton from Deluxe Party Hire promoting Backyard Romantic Interludes during the pandemic.

CRAIG and Alison Singleton refuse to let the coronavirus pandemic take the air out of their balloons.

The husband and wife team owns Deluxe Party Hire in Hervey Bay and are still trading.

Ideas such as Exclusive Family Big Screen Indoor Movie Night which includes six helium balloons and movie projector to show a Netflix or Foxtel movie have proved popular as families isolate.

"We have had great response and we are flexible on what we can offer," Mr Singleton said.

Other innovations include children's customised dance parties or birthday parties.

"At the moment they can't celebrate with their friends and they are probably feeling it the hardest out of everyone," Mr Singleton said.

The standard pack includes six helium balloons, decorations to suit the occasion, two disco/party lights and a smoke/fog machine.

"Some have been then linking with their friends on zoom to have virtual dance parties," Mr Singleton said.

The business has also introduced a Backyard Romantic Interlude and timeless birthday celebration.

This package includes a bar table, bar stools, fairy lights, pewter ice bucket, balloons and decorations, with champagne glasses and a bottle of bubbly.

Mr Singleton credited his wife with coming up with the new packages.

"You have to adapt to survive and the feedback and results have been good," he said.

Business had dropped significantly but the couple remained upbeat.

"You have to remain positive and have a good attitude," Mr Singleton said.

The Singletons knew people would want to celebrate once the restrictions were lifted and looked forward to being busy with bookings.

During the downtime they were catching up on jobs for which they usually did not have time.

"We are asking people to get in early and plan ahead - book your events, normality will return," Mr Singleton said.

Contact Deluxe Party Hire via Facebook, or email events@ deluxpartyhire.com. au or call 4124 3500.

"Just give us a call or send a quick email with your phone number and we can call you," Mr Singleton said.

"Any booking you make can be changed at a later date.