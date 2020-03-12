Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smarter Shopping

Panic-buyers be warned: No refunds for you

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS have pushed back against recent coronavirus "panic" buyers who may be looking to return their bulk supplies, with new policy changes blocking the returns of some popular household items.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.
The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores on Wednesday, states that "Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to make changes to our Raincheck and Change of Mind Refund & Exchange policy."

The changes, affecting items like toilet paper, tissues, disposable gloves and tinned food brought from 11/03/2020 onwards, has blocked them from being refunded at stores "until further notice".

Talking about the new changes, a Woolworths employee has said the company "needed this change" as the buying situation at some stores has become "ridiculous".

 

 

THE FULL LIST

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Tissues and Serviettes
  • Medical (Pain relief)
  • Cleaning (Anti-Bacterial wipes, Sprays and Cleaners, Disposable Gloves)
  • Feminine Hygiene and Incontinence
  • Baby Wipes
  • Pasta and Pasta Sauce
  • Canned Food (Fish, Fruit and Veg, Soup, Meals)
  • Flour and Bread mixes
  • Cooking Oils
  • Rice

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks lifestyle returns policy shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie schoolyard videos circulating online.

        Emotions overflow at final meeting before election

        premium_icon Emotions overflow at final meeting before election

        News Yesterday marked the final council meeting ahead of the March 28 election

        Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        premium_icon Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        News The region’s only female councillor reflected on her time in the position

        Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        premium_icon Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        News A prime piece of the Heritage City’s commercial land has been sold