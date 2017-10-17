23°
Panic buyers won't be caught short in the loo

Inge Hansen
by

EXTRA toilet rolls were one of the things flying off the shelves at an increased rate as an influx of customers stocked up at Maryborough Woolworths following flash flooding.

A spokesman for Woolworths said there was a noticeable increase in customers at the Maryborough store buying basic staple items.

"As per Maryborough tradition, when there's heavy rain people tend to race to the shops and pick up items they may need," he said.

"When we get (weather) warnings come through, we get an influx of panic buyers," he said.

Bread, long life milk, dog food and toilet paper were among the basic items shoppers were stocking up on, the spokesman said.

