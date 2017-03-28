Panic buying begins on the Fraser Coast

People have been panic buying on the Fraser Coast ahead of expected heavy rain as a result of tropical cyclone Debbie.

FRASER Coast residents are panic buying groceries ahead of the arrival of tropical cyclone Debbie, according to posts on social media.

People were reporting empty bread aisles at local supermarkets on Fraser Coast Brickbats and Bouquets as people look to stock up ahead of possible flooding as a result of heavy rain.

Kayla Davies said by mid morning milk and bread were low in supply at Coles, while Kirsten Krohn said Woolworths at Eli Waters was out of bread.

Up to 200mm of rain is expected across the region in the coming days as the cyclone moves south.

Panic buying was also happening in Townsville and other areas of Queensland as the cyclone hit.