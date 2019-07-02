Menu
'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

Sarah Barnham
2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving at a McDonald's carpark "could have killed a whole family".

Raymond George Fernando pleaded guilty to 27 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday; the most serious charge being the dangerous operation of a vehicle during a three-day crime spree.

The 24-year-old was intercepted by police multiple times between April 14-16.

On the first occasion police had activated their lights and sirens to pull Fernando over but instead of stopping he sped up to 120 km an hour in a 60 zone, the court was told.

Fernando drove through two red lights causing police to stop the chase. Fernando again evaded police the next day on April 15 and got away.

On April 16 Fernando was in the McDonald's carpark when he found himself surrounded by a group of police officers.

The court was told Fernando accelerated and drove directly at a police officer. Fernando was later arrested and has spent the past 53 days in custody.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the consequences of Fernando's dangerous driving could have been "tragic" or "fatal".

Ms Beckinsale said Fernando should be thankful no one was injured during his offending.

"You put at risk the life of somebody just trying to do their job," Ms Beckinsale said.

"You could have killed a whole family...and of course the police officer you put in danger."

Ms Beckinsale noted Fernando had recently celebrated his birthday while in jail.

She told Fernando she hoped he would never spend another celebration behind bars again.

Fernando was sentenced to nine months jail with parole release August 8, 2019.

