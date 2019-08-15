Panoramic mural brings Burrum River to life - photo gallery

WATERWAY IMAGE: The Burrum River was the inspiration for Hervey Bay artist Paul Pettersson to paint a vibrant colourful mural on the fence on Traviston Way at Burrum Heads.

RENOWNED Hervey Bay artist Paul Pettersson has brought to life the Burrum River for retiree Neil Lickerman with a contrast of colours and design of the pristine waterway.

Mr Lickerman lives on Traviston Way at Burrum Heads and gets around on his mobility scooter but is sometimes limited in his ability to see the sparkling crystal blue estuary.

After seeing murals painted on the side of shipping containers he got the idea to get a river theme painted on his 11m beige Colorbond side fence.

He got in contact with Mr Pettersson and explained what he wanted painted on the fence and how they could accomplish it.

After much collaboration and discussion on how the mural should look, the final work came together in a breathtaking master piece that drew inspiration from Mr Lickerman's river of dreams.

"I come from Bowen originally and its a mural town and I took some inspiration from that for this one,” Mr Lickerman said.

"I just love the Burrum River and I moved to this area for health reasons and I like to go down to the boat ramp and look at the boats in the waterway.”

Each panel shows the mural of the river flowing into the sea with a setting sun in the background.

Artist Paul Pettersson put on some finished touches on the picturesque panoramic design.

"I was excited about doing it and a challenge for me and something original to work on,” Mr Pettersson said.

"Neil took me down to the river to have a look around and I have tried to paint the vastness with the sweeping bay with a touch of bush and sand dunes.”

Mr Lickerman at 83 still tries to get around whenever he can with his wife Pam and pet maltese cross 'Jessie' and can now at home keep his affinity with the water and boats.

"Paul has brought the river to us and if I can't get out and down to the river than all I have to do is go outside and it's always there for me,” he said.