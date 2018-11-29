Panoramic views earn Urraween home top spot

45 Christensen St, Urraween was the highest grossing real estate sale in the Fraser Coast this week. Pic credit: One agency/Realestate.com

AN URRAWEEN property with panoramic views from The Hummock in Bundaberg to Fraser Island has become the highest reported sale for the region.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house located at 45 Christensen St was on the market for 40 days before it sold for $715,000 last week.

The double-storey home situated on 1000sq m block is made from rendered brick with floorboards and has two lock-up garage spaces.

The property had substantially increased in value since it was last sold, when it went for $84,000 in September, 2002 before the house was built in 2005.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $327,000, just ahead of units which are $249,500.

On the market, there are currently 420 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 117 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 604 and 44 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 216 houses listed and seven units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 62 houses and two units.

Thirty houses and one unit are listed for more than $1 million.

The median sale price for the market was $275,000 which gave one-lucky home owner the title to 112 Cypress St in Torquay.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 628 Kent St in Maryborough which sold for $135,000.

1. 45 Christensen St, Urraween $715,000

2. 5 Pandanus Dr, Dundowran Beach $680,000

3. 61 Jacobsen Out, Urraween $615,000

4. 16 Pilot St, Urangan $589,000

5. 65 Cove Bvd, River Heads $515,000

6. 43 Zephyr St, Scarness $500,000

7. 8 Seaside Cct, Toogoom $442,000

8. 114 Riverview Dr, Burrum Heads $365,000

9. 14 Tranquil Dr, Wondunna $345,000

10. 17 Coles Ct, Toogoom $339,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.