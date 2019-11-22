Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

Sidelined Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May will have to wait until the new year to find out whether he will face a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to four charges including recording without consent over a sex tape scandal.

May was charged last March with filming and disseminating footage involving two separate women without consent.

In July he was hit with fresh charges related to the same alleged victims.

Tyrone May (right) training with the Panthers on November 13. Picture: Brett Costello

Both women said they were unaware they were being filmed and did not consent to the recording or its distribution.

May was one of the first players prevented from playing under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy.

May, 23, missed the entire 2019 season but continued to train with the Panthers, will be sentenced next year.

He has been part of the Panthers' pre-season training while he awaits the outcome of his court case.

Attention will now turn to what action the Panthers and the NRL take.

In March last year NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "That is a matter for the courts. The no-fault stand down will remain in force until the court proceedings are concluded."

One video was allegedly filmed in February 2018 in Coffs Harbour, while the other was allegedly filmed in Kingswood last May.

Each offence carries a maximum three-year jail sentence if proven.