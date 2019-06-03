Panthers win after Maryborough Brothers forfeit

NO SHOW: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow tackle an Easts player earlier this season.

LEAGUE: "They (Maryborough Brothers) said it will be a once off.”

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland is hopeful what happened on Saturday won't happen again for the rest of the season.

But he isn't making any promises.

The Maryborough Brothers forfeited in A-grade against Wests on Saturday, handing the Panthers a 20-0 win and two points - as stated in the rules.

It is their first forfeit in A-grade competition.

"The side only had eight players available,” Ireland said.

"Even if we added the Burnett Cutters players that were able to help it wouldn't have been enough to play.

"It's not ideal for them, not ideal for us or ideal for the competition.”

Ireland said he would contact the club this week to make sure everything is OK for this week.

The side takes on The Waves at Eskdale Park in the only match of A-grade to held in Maryborough next weekend.

"We'll just have to wait and see,” he said.

"They can forfeit anytime before 8pm Thursday so they have time to sort it out for this week.

"It's a massive advantage that the side is at home this week.”

Ireland was concerned that the club could struggle for numbers if it was currently in trouble with getting enough.

"We're coming to the end of registrations, so it will soon be hard to fill the gaps needed,” he said.

"The scenario is difficult.”

Ireland said the competition fully supports the side and will do all that is possible to make sure the team can play.

Western Suburbs move to fourth with the win and is now one game behind a top three spot.

The side plays Eastern Suburbs this week with Maryborough Brothers expected to play the Tigers at 6pm next week.

There is more on the Bundaberg Rugby League on page 34.