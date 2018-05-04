Pantlin promises salary sacrifice to train councillors

SALARY SACRIFICE: Tony Pantlin has pledged to sacrifice $63,000 of his salary for training and development for other councillors.

SALARY SACRIFICE: Tony Pantlin has pledged to sacrifice $63,000 of his salary for training and development for other councillors. Alistair Brightman

TONY Pantlin has promised to sacrifice thousands of dollars of his personal salary to help train and develop councillors if elected mayor, a move he says will help bring stability to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

It comes less than a day away from polling day, as thousands of Fraser Coast residents prepare to decide who their new mayor will be.

The money set aside represents the gross difference between the mayor's salary and that of a councillor.

He said it would go to provide further training in areas of leadership, change management and teamwork in the organisation.

"I have over a decade of management experience in a large government owned corporation and have experienced many opportunities for improvement with change management, building and delivering functional multi-discipline teams and coaching for improvement,” Mr Pantlin said.

"It is these positive experiences that drive my passion to commit to this unique initiative as I know first-hand the business value and team benefits of this self-development.”

Despite having some ties to the development industry, Mr Pantlin said he had nothing to hide, saying the Local Government Act required stringent compliance for developments.

He said he would not push for changes to the development application process if elected.

"The penalty for non-compliance under the Act is up to two years jail,” he said.

"I do not intend to tarnish my families' reputation nor go to jail. I operate through the front door of trust with full disclosure, not the back door of deception.”

When asked about his proudest moments in the business community, Mr Pantlin cited his work in private business and his family life.

"I am most proud of the fact that my wife of 31 years and I raised two fantastic children with very strong work ethic, integrity and compassion,” he said.

"We understood the value of exposing our children to a very hard working environment in small business from the day they were born and this is very much reflected in the successful compassionate adults they are today.”