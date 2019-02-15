Pantry doors open to needy

SUPPORT: Chloe Herbert and Brenden Evans have opened the first Streetwise Pantry in Granville.

SUPPORT: Chloe Herbert and Brenden Evans have opened the first Streetwise Pantry in Granville. Boni Holmes

A PROJECT reliant on its community and their donations has opened in Granville.

The Streetwise Pantry is a place where people in need can come and get essential items such as tinned food, pasta, long-life milk, bread, fruit and vegetables free of charge.

This service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and does not require a referral from a welfare organisation.

Founders Brenden Evans and Chloe Herbert said they had already received support after announcing the project two weeks ago. Donations of fresh produce, tinned food like baked beans and diced tomatoes and soup were dropped at The Meeting Place in preparation for the opening on Monday.

Mr Evans said the pantry had taken several months of preparation and discussions with local services.

"The idea came from other regions that were doing this type of project successfully," Mr Evans said.

"We wanted to help out the communities when welfare agencies aren't open for example over Christmas and New Year's.

"Also for people who can't access the welfare agencies because they don't have a pension card or any income."

Mr Evans hoped Granville was to be the first of many.

"We noticed Granville was an area that has a lot of families with low-income earnings or on Centrelink support and this was one area that needed the support," he said.

"It is also in isolation when floods happen.

"This is the very first one and we are in negotiations with other support agencies to get some more up and running."

Granville's Streetwise Pantry is now open for the community to utilise.

"It is very much a community project - its success will lie solely on the community's support," Mr Evans said.

"We have taken into consideration what other regions had to say about the project and it has been seen that communities rally behind these projects and support it.

"The more that is needed, the more support it will generate and the community will take care of it.

"All we ask is that you respect others and only take the items you need and that you give what you can back into the pantry."

Mr Evans said they were proud to offer this service with the support of The Food Basket, which will assist in stocking the pantry; Older Men Unlimited, which refurbished and re-purposed the cupboards; and Reuse and Recycle Group, which donated the cupboards.

Streetwise Pantry is open at The Meeting Place, Steindl St. Donations can be dropped at The Meeting Place.