PAPER PANIC: Where to buy toilet paper on the Fraser Coast

PAPER PANIC: Stores across the Fraser Coast have sold out of toilet paper, but they will restock soon. Photo: File

PANIC buying of toilet paper panic across the Fraser Coast has resulted in supermarkets running out of stock.

As of 1.20pm Monday, here some of the stores with toilet paper in stock and when they are expecting more stock.

Maryborough Stores

Woolworths Maryborough

The supermarket said it was is currently out of toilet paper but they would be receiving deliveries “soon”.

IGA Maryborough

This store does not have any toilet paper but is expecting to receive deliveries Wednesday afternoon but it will be limited stock.

Hervey Bay Stores

Food Works Craignish

Get in quick because Food Works Craignish has very limited stock and it is not going to last long.

Food Works Burrum Heads

Unfortunately no toilet paper in stock until Friday delivery.

Food Works Kawungan

No toilet paper in stock.

Food Works Scarness

No toilet paper in stock, but the store is expecting to have rolls in soon.

Food Works Torquay

This store does have toilet paper in stock, with the four-roll packs limited to one per customer.

IGA Fraser Shores

No toilet paper in stock but deliveries expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Aldi Pialba

Toilet paper is currently sold out.

Woolworths Eli Waters

No toilet paper in stock until Tuesday morning.

Woolworths Pialba

Toilet paper is currently sold out.

Woolworths Urangan

No toilet paper in stock.

Coles Pialba

No toilet paper in stock but the product is expected to be on shelves by Wednesday morning.

Coles Central

Out of stock as of 9.30am Monday.