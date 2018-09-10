Paramedic gives an insight into his job

AMBULANCE WEEK: Maryborough's Advanced Car Paramedic Lee Caulfield-Marsh tells the Chronicle what it's really like to be behind the sirens.

LEE Caulfield-Marsh and his colleagues are the people the Maryborough community calls when they are at their most vulnerable.

For the past 16 years the advanced care paramedic has been responding to emergencies, initially starting his career in his home country, England.

After immigrating to Australia in 2009, he eventually came into his role at Maryborough Ambulance Station.

Today is the start of Ambulance Week and each day the Chronicle will be profiling the men and women who respond to our Triple Zero calls and give an insight into the lives of every day heroes.

"This job changes your outlook on life,” Mr Caulfield-Marsh said.

"People say we develop a cynical view on life, a dark sense of humour, but we see things on the daily basis that the general public never will unless they are involved and it does affect you and it will change you in a way.

"However, all of us are in the same boat and are like a big family, and so we chat about it.”

He has delivered multiple children into the world and used his unique skill-set to do humanitarian work in Nepal.

"I'm going back next year,” he said.

Never knowing where each 12-hour shift will take him, Mr Caulfield-Marsh said he is driven by wanting to help the community he lives in and making a difference.

"There is no typical day because the jobs vary from big car crashes, general injuries in the mornings like older people having falls when on the week-ends we're dealing with the alcohol and drugs,” he said.

"We are constantly feeling threatened on our job, I've been assaulted multiple times, had knives pulled on us for the drugs we carry and attempted sexual assault.

"When I started it was mostly because of speed, heroine, and weed but now its dealing with methamphetamine and ice. It's a different drug but an old story.”