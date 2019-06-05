Horror fatal crash: Paramedic tells how heroes saved baby

Paramedic Megan Brown from Cairns was one of the first people to the scene of a fatal crash north of Ingham on Tuesday. Picture: Zak Simmonds

AN OFF-duty paramedic has praised the quick thinking motorists who plucked a baby boy from a burning car after a horror crash that killed two, north of Ingham.

Megan Brown, a paramedic of eight years, was travelling to Townsville to see her partner when she was one of the first few to come across the fiery crash on the Bruce Highway.

"It was a really tragic scene to come across and my thoughts were just to finding out who was actually involved in the crash and assisting anyone I could," she said.

Two Bingil Bay parents, aged 34 and 37, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

When Ms Brown arrived she saw a woman holding the baby, after Cairns man Peter Lynch pulled him from the vehicle.

"I know that a couple helped the truck driver to identify first that the baby was in there," she said.

"I know they just happened to hear it crying over all the noise so it was really lucky they realised the baby was in the vehicle.

"They absolutely saved that child's life by getting it out of the car."

Cameron Kerr shared a shot of the fiery crash between Cardwell and Ingham.

Mr Lynch yesterday told the Bulletin by the time the baby was pulled from the car, it took just 45 seconds for it to be completely engulfed by flames.

Ms Brown said when she arrived there was no way to get close to the vehicle.

"I was just thinking to control the scene to stop anyone getting any further injuries once the vehicles were alight and getting resources that we needed," she said.

"I arrived there after the accident happened, and after the child was already extracted, so the initial bystanders that did get that child out of the car did an amazing job to be confronted with that scene with no experience or training."

She said it was a long 20 minutes before paramedics arrived.

The little boy, believed to be just eight months old, was flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Ms Brown said she was relieved to find out the baby boy was okay.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.