Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Paramedic assaulted in Surfers Paradise
Crime

Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Jan 2021 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK woman has been arrested after punching a young paramedic in the face as they tried to help.

Townsville Police were called to Townsville University Hospital about 8.40pm on Monday night where a paramedic was injured.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Fredericksen said the 34-year-old female offender was brought to the hospital due to "extreme intoxication", and lashed out as the paramedic tried to help her from the ambulance.

"The paramedic was assisting her out … at which time the offender has struck her to the chin causing a small laceration," Sen-Sgt Fredericksen said.

The offender was medically cleared and taken to the Townsville Watchhouse where her bail was refused.

She has been charged with the serious assault of a public official and will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

More Stories

court crime editors picks paramedic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough military heroes to be honoured at event

        Premium Content Maryborough military heroes to be honoured at event

        News Murals have been created to celebrate the three men

        Test drive the Coast’s new $3 million roundabout

        Premium Content Test drive the Coast’s new $3 million roundabout

        News The intersection is one of the busiest in Hervey Bay

        The Hinkler roads pegged for $3m safety project revealed

        Premium Content The Hinkler roads pegged for $3m safety project revealed

        News Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said this funding was subject to “use it or lose it”...

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Fraser Coast? Nominations are now open to...