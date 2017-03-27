Paramedic weaves tough truths into work of fiction

FOR Garth Wade, writing has always been a love that he's wanted to see translate into reality.

And his latest novella Calm to Chaos is a reflection of that, using his personal experiences as a paramedic to interweave tales of love, loss and perfection.

But the inspiration behind his book didn't just start as a paramedic, he realised how fragile life could be when he contracted a deadly illness during a trip to South America about seven years ago.

"Three months into my trip, I came down with bacterial meningitis while in the Amazon and had to be medically evacuated back to Australia," Garth said.

"I was poked and prodded more times than I care to remember and then spent time recovering over the next three months.

"It was such a horrible experience, but after receiving so much love and support during my ill health, I became convinced that I needed to 'give back' to others."

This was the inspiration for him to become a paramedic in 2010, which led to the stories spilling out as part of the novella process.

"It's contemporary fiction, how someone in a job like a paramedic can grow in such a short amount of time, due to the pressure and experiences his (the protagonist's) patients bring on him," he said.

"It's all fictionalised, but based on my own experiences.

"There's a scene in the book where the student protagonist has to look after a seriously injured character after a drug deal gone wrong. It's a very trying time; the student has an emotional contact with the patient's wife, and really hits home with how dealing with her loss there and then will tear people apart.

"It definitely hits home due to the physicality of the scene."

Mr Wade's book will be launched on March 29 at the Hervey Bay Library from 5pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing.