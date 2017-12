Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN has been injured after coming off his motorbike at Nikenbah about 4.57pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old suffered shoulder injuries in the crash, which happened on Scrub Hill Rd.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said paramedics were currently at the scene assessing the man's injuries.