Patients are being treated after a vehicle collided with a bike and scooter.
News

UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car hits scooter, bike

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
UPDATE: Two patients were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a collision between a scooter, bicycle and car on Boat Harbour Drive.

No information was available regarding injuries or ages, but a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the patients were transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Two patients are being treated after a collision between a scooter, bicycle and vehicle on Boat Harbour Drive at Urraween.

Paramedics and emergency service crews are at the scene of the crash, which happened about 9am.

No information is available regarding injuries.

More to come.

