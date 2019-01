Paramedics were called to the collision on Arthur St in Howard at 6.47pm.

DRIVERS and passengers have escaped injury at a two-car crash in Howard.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one female patient in her teens was assessed for minor injuries however did not require transport to hospital.