Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

PARAMEDICS were called to a home in Ann St, Torquay after a woman was bitten on the foot by a spider.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the 45-year-old reported she was suffering foot pain after the incident, which happened about 2.20am.

The woman was taken to h]Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.