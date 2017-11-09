UPDATE: Paramedics assess driver at scene of truck rollover

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 4.35PM: A man has been assessed at the scene after a truck and trailer rollover at Tiaro on Thursday.

The crash happened about 3.30pm on Wilsons Rd.

Paramedics assessed the 51-year-old truck driver but he was not injured and did not need to be taken to hospital.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on their way to a truck rollover at Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed that an incident had been reported at Wilsons Rd, but said crews had not reached the scene yet.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash.

