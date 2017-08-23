Paramedics host CPR awareness training

IN AN EMERGENCY: Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee volunteers Merryn Napier, Robin Fairleigh, Helen Donaldson (station officer in charge), Wayne Frecklington and Ian Farrell prepare the Mini Anne CPR Torsos for this weekend’s CPR training sessions at Scarness Park.

IF you were faced with a situation where you need to perform CPR, would you know what to do?

If the answer to that question is no, then Officer in Charge of the Hervey Bay Ambulance Station, Helen Donaldson, encourages you to come along to Scarness Park this weekend to take part in a basic, 15-minute CPR Awareness Training session with local paramedics.

The training is being held in partnership with the Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee, which is hosting their LAC State Conference activities and 125 years of QAS celebrations in Hervey Bay from this Friday to Sunday.

"CPR save lives!," Ms Donaldson said.

"It is a vital piece of knowledge that we would encourage everyone in the community to have so they know what to do in an emergency.

"Anyone in the community that can give some care prior to our arrival only adds to their probability of survival."

Ms Donaldson said the sessions would also provide members of the public with an opportunity to have a chat to the paramedics.

"If anyone has any questions about what to do in specific types of emergencies, our paramedics will be available to answer any of their questions.

"It's an opportunity to ask those questions and to be able to get some advice regarding what to do and what actually happens when a call comes through to the ambulance service, and what we do."

The training sessions will be held all day on Saturday and Sunday at Scarness Park, Scarness, from 9am.

No bookings are required. Cost is by gold coin donation.