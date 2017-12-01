Menu
Paramedics move the world, including celebrities

GLOBAL: Paramedics Danielle Kellam and Graeme Cooper from Hervey Bay Ambulance Station. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
ALL it took was one photo for paramedics Danielle Kellam and Graeme Cooper to move the world.

Last week, the Hervey Bay locals made global news after a photo of Graeme standing next to a palliative care patient as she looked out at the beach went viral.

It was one of the woman's final requests to see the beach.

Danielle, who took the photo, said the response from the world was incredible.

"When we were down at the esplanade doing the interview for Today, parkrun was on and so everyone was running past saying well done and giving us high-fives," she said.

"That was really humbling."

Danielle said the act of kindness was something delivered by everybody in the industry.

Not only did the photo make headlines in countries such as Germany and Thailand, celebrities including Kelly Clarkson and Alyssa Milano shared the image on Twitter.

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a patient headed to palliative care. Contributed

Featuring on The Project and speaking with Andrew O'Keefe on Weekend Sunrise were just some of the highlights for Graeme.

"My wife and I watch Sunrise and the Today show," he said.

"Being on The Project was incredible because I always watch that so to turn around and be on the show is pretty incredible."

PRAISED: Danielle Kellam and Graeme Cooper were even praised by celebrities. Contributed

Graeme believed the magnitude of the photo was a reminder of how love encompasses the world.

"We have a lot of negativity in the world so for the world to see there's still compassion has really moved them," he said.

"If we can all just walk down the road and smile at each other, we don't have to walk with our heads down."

hervey bay ambulance station paramedics viral photo

