Paramedics on scene of motorcycle v ute accident

UPDATE (6PM): A MOTORCYCLE rider remains in a stable condition in Hervey Bay Hospital following an accident on Main St about 5.15pm.

The rider and a ute collided at the intersection between Chapel Rd, Maggs Hill Rd and Main St around 4.30pm on Thursday, with the rider sustaining leg injuries.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital suffering a suspected broken leg.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said the blocked roads had been re-opened.

EARLIER (5.15PM): EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Maggs Hill Rd and Main St.

A motorcycle and ute collided at the intersection between the two streets about 4.45pm, with police blocking off access to the streets.

Paramedics are treating a man involved in the accident. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

