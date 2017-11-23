'It's not the drugs or skills': Ambo's kindness wows world

ALL she wanted was to be at the beach again.
Hervey Bay paramedics are being praised for a heart-warming gesture which has already touched thousands.
In a Facebook post by Queensland Ambulance Service, Hervey Bay team Danielle and Graeme were congratulated for their service.
Hervey Bay Ambulance Station officer in charge Helen Donaldson said crews were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit when she made a touching request.
The patient told crews all she wanted was to be at the beach again.
Without question, the team diverted their trip to a Hervey Bay Beach to fulfil the patients wish.
"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills - sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference," the post read.