'It's not the drugs or skills': Ambo's kindness wows world

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a patient headed to palliative care.
Inge Hansen
by

ALL she wanted was to be at the beach again.

Hervey Bay paramedics are being praised for a heart-warming gesture which has already touched thousands.

In a Facebook post by Queensland Ambulance Service, Hervey Bay team Danielle and Graeme were congratulated for their service.

Hervey Bay Ambulance Station officer in charge Helen Donaldson said crews were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit when she made a touching request.

The patient told crews all she wanted was to be at the beach again.

Without question, the team diverted their trip to a Hervey Bay Beach to fulfil the patients wish.

"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills - sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference," the post read.

