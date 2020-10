A person has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning. File Photo.

A person has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning. File Photo.

A person has been taken to hospital after a reported snake bike.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in Dundowran at just after 9am this morning.

The patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The species of the snake is unknown.