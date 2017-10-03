Paramedics respond to two electric shocks in one night

PARAMEDICS were called out to two electric shock incidents reported in Hervey Bay overnight.
About 7.16pm Monday night, a man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a reported electric shock at a private resident.
The man reportedly stepped on a power line.
In a second incident, a woman in her 60s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after reportedly sustaining an electric shock at her Kawungan residence.
She was transported in a stable condition.