Paramedics respond to two electric shocks in one night

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

PARAMEDICS were called out to two electric shock incidents reported in Hervey Bay overnight.

About 7.16pm Monday night, a man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a reported electric shock at a private resident.

RELATED: Tornado leaves path of destruction on Fraser Coast

The man reportedly stepped on a power line.

In a second incident, a woman in her 60s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after reportedly sustaining an electric shock at her Kawungan residence.

She was transported in a stable condition.