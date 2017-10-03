26°
News

Paramedics respond to two electric shocks in one night

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
Blake Antrobus
by

PARAMEDICS were called out to two electric shock incidents reported in Hervey Bay overnight.

About 7.16pm Monday night, a man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a reported electric shock at a private resident.

RELATED: Tornado leaves path of destruction on Fraser Coast

The man reportedly stepped on a power line.

In a second incident, a woman in her 60s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after reportedly sustaining an electric shock at her Kawungan residence.

She was transported in a stable condition.

Topics:  electric shock fcemergency fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Pink cups for breast cancer awareness

Pink cups for breast cancer awareness

WBHHS will paint the town pink with coffee cups and distribute dilly bags to Indigenous women to help promote breast cancer awareness month.

Spring in the South Burnett wine country

Braised lamb shanks with rosemary.

Spring has definitely arrived in the vineyards at Moffatdale Ridge.

Take a drive to Rainbow Beach to discover natural wonders

BREAK TIME: Inskip Point is a natural breakwater at the entrance to Tin Can inlet and is ideal for camping.

Coloured sand and turquoise water will entice you to Rainbow Beach.

Capture the heart of our Fraser Coast

Fraser Island.

This week's photos from readers celebrating the best of our region.

Local Partners