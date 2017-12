Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

FOUR people were in a car that went into the water at Urangan.

The incident happened about 8.15pm on Sunday at Moolyyir Rd.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said there were no entrapments and all four had escaped injury.

No one had to be transported to hospital, the spokesman said.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water.