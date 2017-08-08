UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after possible near-drowning

Woman taken to hospital after assault in M'boro

CRASH: Two women taken to hospital with chest, leg injuries

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

UPDATE, 5.15PM: A woman has been taken to hospital after a possible near-drowning at Urangan marina.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said it was still unclear whether the woman had nearly drowned or had experienced a medical episode.

The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a possible near-drowning at Urangan marina.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said a woman was being assisted at the scene.

It is believed she was pulled from the water at the marina.

She said at this stage it was unclear whether the woman had nearly drowned or if she had experienced a medical episode of some kind.

The spokeswoman said the woman was talking and conscious.