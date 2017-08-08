24°
UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after possible near-drowning

Carlie Walker
| 8th Aug 2017 2:19 PM Updated: 5:14 PM
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 5.15PM: A woman has been taken to hospital after a possible near-drowning at Urangan marina.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said it was still unclear whether the woman had nearly drowned or had experienced a medical episode.

The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a possible near-drowning at Urangan marina.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said a woman was being assisted at the scene.

It is believed she was pulled from the water at the marina.

She said at this stage it was unclear whether the woman had nearly drowned or if she had experienced a medical episode of some kind.

The spokeswoman said the woman was talking and conscious.

Topics:  ambulance and paramedics hervey bay near-drowning paramedic

