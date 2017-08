UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after possible near-drowning

AN 88-YEAR-OLD man is being assessed by paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash in Urraween.

The crash happened about 12.15pm on Thursday on the corner of Nissen St and Chancellor Dr.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said it was unclear if the man would need to be transported to hospital.