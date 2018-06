The aftermath of a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas St and Woodstock St, Maryborough.

The aftermath of a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas St and Woodstock St, Maryborough. Carlie Walker

EMERGENCY service crews have attended the scene of a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas and Woodstock streets in Maryborough.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said paramedics had assessed two people after the crash, but there were no injuries and transportation to hospital wasn't required.

The crash happened about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police were directing traffic at the scene.