A patient is being treated for a head injury after a quad bike incident.
News

UPDATE: Man suffers head injury after quad bike crash

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:13 PM
UPDATE, 5.15pm:

A man has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with a significant head laceration following a quad bike crash at Burrum River.

He was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 4.35pm:

Paramedics are treating a patient with a head injury following a quad bike incident at Burrum River.

The incident happened on a private property about 3.48pm on Saturday.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.

Originally published as Paramedics treating patient after quad bike incident

