UPDATE: Man suffers head injury after quad bike crash
UPDATE, 5.15pm:
A man has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with a significant head laceration following a quad bike crash at Burrum River.
He was transported in a stable condition.
EARLIER, 4.35pm:
Paramedics are treating a patient with a head injury following a quad bike incident at Burrum River.
The incident happened on a private property about 3.48pm on Saturday.
No further details are known at this time.
More to come.
Originally published as Paramedics treating patient after quad bike incident