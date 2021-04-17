UPDATE: Man suffers head injury after quad bike crash

A patient is being treated for a head injury after a quad bike incident.

UPDATE, 5.15pm:

A man has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with a significant head laceration following a quad bike crash at Burrum River.

He was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 4.35pm:

Paramedics are treating a patient with a head injury following a quad bike incident at Burrum River.

The incident happened on a private property about 3.48pm on Saturday.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.

