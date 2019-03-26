'We've lost enough kids who have been bullied'

A MOTHER has called for more adult supervision on school buses in an attempt to curb the bullying her son has experienced.

Veronica Balsamello posted a heart-wrenching video on social media of her son distressed after being bullied on his bus ride home.

Ms Balsamello said she was fed up and wanted the issue to get more prominence.

"We've lost enough kids in the Clarence who have been bullied, and the depression that comes from being bullied," she said.

After taking to Facebook, MsBalsamello said the response was overwhelming and it was clear to her it was not an isolated incident.

"I've had so many kids and I've had so many adults tell me that (the ride on the) bus is a problem," she said.

"We need more adult supervision on these buses, there is 80-plus students on that bus ... in a class there is so many kids to so many teachers, why is there one bus driver with 80 children?

"They have got to put extra staff on or knuckle down on bullies because it is the victims that have to either get off the bus or get other ways to school."

Ms Balsamello has already seen the fruit of her labour as a week after she reported the incident to Busways there have been more staff supervising the route.

"He (her son) came home quite happy, and he said, 'Mum, I'm so proud of you' because now there are more adults on the bus," she said.

"Trying to find somebody who is willing to take responsibility is the hard part, I've been to schools, I've been to the Department of Education, I've been to the Police, I've been to Busways, I've spoken to the Department of Transport."

Ms Balsamello contacted the high school of the student she believed bullied her son and was told it wasn't within their duty of care as the incident occurred outside of school grounds.

"They brushed it off and said it is Busways problem," she said.

"The (school) have an anti-bullying campaign but they're not doing anything."

The NSW Department of Education and Training said: "Schools take their role in helping to ensure students are safe on school buses very seriously, and regularly reinforce with students the behaviour expected, and work closely with bus companies and police if necessary.

"When students are not under direct school staff supervision, those staff cannot have an immediate duty of care".