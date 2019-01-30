Most expensive area to send kids to a public school

The truth about the cost of living

The truth about the cost of living

PARENTS in regional NSW pay the most for their children's public education out of any Australian state while Sydney has the most expensive independent schools.

Regional public school parents will pay $73,808 towards schooling costs for one child's K-12 education, according the ASG Planning for Education Index.

The reason regional public schools are costing parents more was because of the price of sporting commitments, bring your own device programs in schools and external tuition, the index found.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visits Heathcote High School in Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

MORE NEWS

In 2019, regional parents are estimated to spend $451 per secondary-aged child on fees but will splurge $421 on sports equipment, $1312 on external tuition and $1310 on devices.

Australian Tutoring Association head Mohan Dhall said country parents were forking out big bucks for private tutoring because there was a perception among even country teachers that regional education wasn't up to scratch.

"The perception people have in country areas that their children miss out on what they can be given in an urban area - It is a widely held belief among parents and educators," he said.

"Educators tell me they feel like in terms of professional development they miss out."

Here is how much parents will spend on one child's education from kindergarten to year 12 for a student starting school in 2019.

REGIONAL NSW

Government schools: $73,809

Catholic schools: $112,247

Independent schools: $203,655

METROPOLITAN NSW

Government schools: $66,470

Catholic schools: $114,531

Independent schools: $461,999

Mohan Dhall. Picture: Brett Costello

A NSW Department of Education spokesman said $15.7 billion would be spent on schools this year and $6 billion was being spent on regional schools.

"There is no charge for students to attend public schools and all contributions are voluntary," he said.

ASG CEO Ross Higgins said education expenses have been rising.

"Education costs, including tuition costs, uniforms, transport and devices are demanding a far greater share of the family budget than in the past," he said.

"More than ever, the costs associated with education are placing more of a burden on Australian families, who are already challenged by the rising cost of living."

At the other end of the spectrum, Sydney's elite independent schools are unsurprisingly the priciest in the country.

Parents are spending more on extra education costs such as uniforms and sports apparel than in previous years. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

Independent Schools of Australia NSW head branch Peter Fowler said staff salaries were one of the biggest costs to private school coffers.

"In NSW increased staffing costs are related to the high cost of living," he said.

He said most teaching positions were advertised and paid a set rate while key leadership positions would be negotiated with higher pay packets.

"In some of our schools they're working seven day weeks, they have Saturday sport and chapel and so obviously in those schools the remuneration needs to reflect the level of demand."

"With other senior staff, there may be additional benefits, it could be discounts for children, it could be additional allowances."