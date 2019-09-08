Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

A 37-year-old Fraser Coast man raped his sister when she was 14 and asleep.

A 37-year-old Fraser Coast man raped his sister when she was 14 and asleep.

A WOMAN raped repeatedly by her half-brother felt the crushing blow of parental betrayal in court, watching as her own mother and father supported the son who violated her.

The man cannot be identified to protect his victim, but a Brisbane Supreme Court jury convicted him recently of twice raping his sister when she was just 14.

The jury found him not guilty on four other charges - one of rape, one of supplying a dangerous drug to a minor and two of indecent dealing of a child.

As corrections officers took the Fraser Coast father-of-six into the cells to start his eight-year jail term, his mother and stepfather stood hugging each other, crying in apparent disbelief and refusing to acknowledge their daughter or the trauma she had endured.

Throughout the week-long trial the parents did not interact with their now 28-year-pld daughter, instead spending hours in the court foyer waiting for the jury verdict talking and laughing with their son.

It took the jury two-and-a-half days to come to their decision, ruling the former court security officer undressed and raped the victim when the then 14-year-old girl was asleep at his home on the Fraser Coast in 2005.

This 37-year-old Fraser Coast man is accused of raping his sister at homes in Brisbane and Hervey Bay between 1998 and 2006

He was 21 years old at the time of the attack.

His sister had gone to his home expecting to attend a party with others, instead finding herself alone with her brother and his housemate.

Her brother gave her marijuana and alcohol to drink.

She passed out, waking the following morning undressed but for a t-shirt.

Her brother was masturbating next to her.

He asked her to perform a sex act on him and when she refused he forced himself into her mouth and ejaculated.

Getting out of the bed, she felt extreme pain in her stomach and vagina but she did not realise he had harmed her until he gave her $20 and told her to go and buy the morning after pill.

Shortly after, the brother called his older sister and told her he was worried the victim was pregnant and that he had sex with her.

To add insult to injury, the rapist claimed the girl led him on by asking him to "teach her how to have sex" so she would not be scared when she had sex with a future partner.

The girl told the police around two years later but her father - the rapist's stepfather - talked her into withdrawing her allegations.

She returned to the police some 10 years later, with Friday's verdict and sentence the end of a long traumatic road for the now mother.

Justice Douglas took into account the fact the rapes appeared to be opportunistic, that the rapist had "not caused her physical harm" and that the man has full custody of six children, meaning they will suffer while he is behind bars.

Justice Douglas noted the man showed no signs of remorse and that his decision to go to trial added to the victim's trauma.

"What is terribly significant to my mind is the effect of your behaviour on the complainant," Justice Douglas said.

"Her life has been affected significantly.

"She grew up in fear and had difficulties in normal relationships.

"She wonders how different her life would have been.

"She has anger issues, mental health problems and for a very long time she had no sense of self-worth.

"She is worried about not being the mother she could have been because of the demons you left her with."

The man will be eligible to apply for parole after serving around two-thirds of the eight-year term. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour domestic violence and sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

