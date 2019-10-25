Parents’ big idea solves family’s beach problem

Paul and Nicole Rebeck with their children Bella, 7, and Jake, 8, chill out with the giant beach towel.

A FAMILY day at the beach usually consists of more towels than you can carry, but a Peregian duo have created the ultimate solution to a packhorse parent's sandy nightmare.

Paul and Nicole Rebeck faced an identical problem in their family-of-four and decided to combine their skills into the perfect beach companion, The Big Towel.

Eight standard-sized towels make up one enormous microfibre towel that folds down to the size of a piece of paper. It holds the crown as the country's biggest towel.

The husband and wife from Perigean Springs said they searched for something similar online and when they found a towel that did not ship to Australia, they made their own.

"We looked into it and asked our friends what they thought, and they said it would be brilliant," Mr Rebeck said.

The 9sq m towel includes sand pockets in each corner for windy days and a secret stash for phones and wallets while swimming.

Mr Rebeck said their children, aged eight and seven, used the huge towel as a fort in their living room.

"It's more than just a beach accessory, it can be used for camping or picnics as well," he said.

Since launching online in June the duo have sold more than 100 towels, but hoped it would become a staple in every local's summer beach bag.

