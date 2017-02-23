Parents can log into website to help kids excel

WIDE Bay families can help their kids excel in the classroom after a new website was launched by the Turnbull Government..



Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the new website, Learning Potential Resources, was filled with hundreds of ideas, activities, games and videos to help parents get involved in their child's learning.



"This new website gives parents access to the resources that teachers are using in the classroom, and adapts them to help parents bring those lessons to life in the home environment.



"Learning Potential Resources shows how to turn everyday activities like cooking, watering the garden or walking the dog into a fun and interactive learning opportunity."



Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said parental engagement is a key factor in enhancing learning.



"Parents are their children's first teachers and a high level of engagement in their education is absolutely critical to success in the classroom," Minister Birmingham said.



Minister Birmingham said the new website complemented the popular Learning Potential app, which has been downloaded more than 119,000 times since it was launched in August 2015.



"The Turnbull Government is committed to making use of ever-evolving digital technologies to provide engaging ways for children to access information and to learn," Minister Birmingham said.

