Parents divided over call to keep schools open

CORONAVIRUS wasn’t far from anyone’s mind at an unusually quiet Sandy Strait State School drop-off Tuesday morning.

“Where is everyone?” one parent could be heard asking.

A young student played make-believe with his grandmother as she walked him to the crossing, saying he was going to use his magic powers to “freeze coronavirus”.

Schools remain open following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement last night of a second wave of mass closures.

Sandy Strait’s school community is split over whether it’s the right decision.

One parent, who preferred not to be named, said she was on the brink of homeschooling her asthmatic daughter due to health fears.

She questioned why events like weddings and funerals, as well as a raft of businesses were considered unsafe while schools were not.

The mother said she trusted the school to deal with the virus threat but did not trust the messages coming from the Prime Minister.

Tony Perkins spoke to the Chronicle after dropping his son off at school, saying he was taking things “one day at a time”.

“It will all be reassessed by the end of the week, I think,” Mr Perkins said.

Another father, who asked not to be named, said he had full faith in the school and the government’s decision to keep schools open.

“The school knows what it’s doing,” he said.

“It’s probably the safest place they can be, rather than out gallivanting around with other people.”

As for the wellbeing of teachers, he said the measures currently being taken, including travel bans, would offset the risk of the virus spreading in the community.

Schools staying open - Urangan State High School students arrive by bus. Photo: Cody Fox

Bradley Rose, a student of nearby Urangan State High School, said he felt schools should be closed to reduce the risk of virus contagion.

He said the school was encouraging social distancing and handwashing but it was mostly “normal days”, with no disruption to his regular handball games.

“I trust the school,” he said.

“They’ll close if they need to.”

A Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman said school were remaining open this week, “based on the advice of all Australia’s Chief Health Officers.”

“If a child is well and not subject to quarantine directions, we encourage them to attend school,” she said.

“Parents/carers however may elect to keep their children home during this time.”

She said a range of online resources were available for caregivers who made this choice.

“Families are able to access curriculum materials via the new learning@home resource hub available through the Department of Education website,” the spokeswoman said.

“This hub provides a sample of activities to support students to continue their learning as well as links to a range of high quality public learning sites.

“Continuity of learning is an important consideration in response planning for COVID-19, as it is in other disaster and emergency management events.

“If schools need to close to students as part of the pandemic response, the department’s online learning materials and virtual classroom capability will be available to schools to support sustained curriculum delivery.”