Parents need to raise thousands to get air-con at school

Torquay State School students Crystal Prior, Zoey and Jack Murray said school had become a lot more fun ever since their classrooms had air-conditioning installed. However, there are still many more classrooms at the school that don't have air-conditioning and the P&C Association is fundraising.

PARENTS at Torquay State School have taken it into their own hands to stop their kids suffering in heat while in class.

The school's Parents and Citizens Association needs to raise about $60,000 to get air-conditioning installed in all of the school's classrooms.

Committee member Samantha Murray said an urgent need for air-conditioning became apparent during the recent heatwave.

"It's hard to expect kids to concentrate when the weather is so hot," she said.

"There are 12 classrooms at the school that have no air-conditioning at the moment."

"The cost to put air-conditioning into just one classroom, is about $5000."

Last year, the school had a cooling system installed into four classrooms.

Ms Murray's daughter Zoey was one of the lucky children who was put into one of these home groups for this year.

Zoey said the change from going from a hot to a cool room had made a major impact on her learning.

"It makes you want to go to school more," Zoey said.

"Before, it was just so hot but now it is a lot easier to concentrate."

Why is the State Government not paying for the cost?

The Department of Education and Training funds air-conditioning for school in what is known as the Cooler Schools Zone, which incorporates schools in what are described as "the hottest and most humid parts of Queensland".

The Fraser Coast region, including Hervey Bay and Maryborough, are outside the Cooler Schools Zone.

"Outside of the Cooler Schools Zone, the provision of air-conditioning is a decision for each individual school community," a Department of Education and Training spokesperson said.

In the transition to become a "cooler" school, Torquay State School is having air-conditioning installed into what Ms Murray described to be the school's "hottest block".

The P and C group is getting a loan from the school to make this happen.

"We have a lot of fundraising events planned for the year from raffles to movie nights," Ms Murray said.

"If any business wants to help us out, we will put your business name wherever we can."

If you would like to help Torquay State School fund air-conditioning, contact the school on 4194 4333.

A number of other schools in the region are also undergoing a transition of having air-conditioning installed in anticipation of more hot weather.

Maryborough State High School has invested $200,000 from the school's budget to have most of the rooms air-conditioned by about July.

Principal Simon Done said major progress on this began last year.

"We did a survey last year to identify the hottest rooms in the school, and worked to fix those first," he said.

"We have prioritised air-conditioning in the school budget due to the positive impact it makes on student learning."