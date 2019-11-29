Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew
Andrew "Drew" Page.
News

Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

Tracey Ferrier
29th Nov 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of an experienced spear fisherman who vanished off the Queensland coast say there is some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

An extensive search has failed to find any trace of Andrew Page - called Drew by his family - after he failed to surface from a free dive off Elliott Heads near Bundaberg on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was with close mates who searched frantically for him and alerted authorities.

Robert and Colleen Page have issued a heartfelt thanks to emergency services who spent days searching for their son.

 

Drew, Rob and Colleen Page.
Drew, Rob and Colleen Page.

"We can't be certain what has happened to Drew."

"We believe he may have got tangled in the line after spearing a big fish and was dragged. "There was no sign of injury or struggle in the water," they said in a statement to AAP on Friday.

"An experienced free-diver and spearfisherman, Drews's heart belonged to the

ocean.

"He used to say his gills were drying up whenever he was away from the

water for too long.

"We take small comfort in knowing that he will never have to feel that again."

 

Andrew
Andrew "Drew" Page.

Drew's passion for diving, a skill his father taught him from the age of eight, saw him explore Australia's east coast and travel the world pursuing his passion.

"Drew had an inspiring love of life and contagious excitement for adventure. He was well known for his kind-heartedness and bubbly personality."

The grieving family has requested privacy.

in tribute missing diver parents tribute
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        premium_icon Sex assault ended in brutal murder of 'decent' dad Gary Ryan

        Crime Two men have been jailed for life for the cowardly slaying of Gary Ryan, one of them motivated to suppress a sexual misconduct complaint made against him.

        Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        premium_icon Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        Crime 'You inflicted lifelong injuries on many families'

        Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        premium_icon Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        News The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in