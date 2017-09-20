30°
Parents urged to buckle their kids in cars

DATA has found that about 2400 drivers in Queensland were fined for failing to correctly restrain a child in the car in the last 12 months.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie is urging parents to focus on buckling their children up correctly.

"It's shocking such a huge number of motorists are being caught driving kids around unrestrained or incorrectly restrained - it's putting our most vulnerable passengers at risk," Ms Ritchie said.

Of the total fines, 95 were handed out to drivers who failed to properly restrain a child under the age of six months.

