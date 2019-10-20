Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl lies in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car last night in the yard of a Rockhampton home.

At 8.21pm, paramedics were called to a private residence at West Rockhampton to reports of a low speed "vehicle and pedestrian" incident.

The incident was described by a police spokesperson as a "tragic accident in the yard of a home where a child has been injured".

Paramedics treated the toddler for head and abdominal injuries, and she was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition. Critical care paramedics were on board for transport.

editors picks queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian west rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Heavy rain soaks in across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Heavy rain soaks in across Fraser Coast

    Breaking Much-needed rain has fallen across the Fraser Coast

    Community digs deep for T time

    premium_icon Community digs deep for T time

    Community T time in tough times