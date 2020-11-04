Menu
PARK ATTACK: Grievous bodily harm charge before court

Carlie Walker
4th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
A MAN accused of a violent assault that left another man in a coma has had his charge briefly mentioned in court.

Wade Joel Sangwell did not appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court when his charge of grievous bodily harm was mentioned.

Police will allege the assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park in Tiaro, where the alleged victim was camping with relatives.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

The matter was adjourned for committal mention on November 30.

Mr Sangwell remains on bail.

