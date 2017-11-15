Park owners want one million children to get back to nature

RED, SET, FLY: Ricky Zijlstra takes off on the flying fox at the Australian Adventure Park in Burrum Heads.

RED, SET, FLY: Ricky Zijlstra takes off on the flying fox at the Australian Adventure Park in Burrum Heads. Alistair Brightman

WATCH: See Eva Kot and her two-year-old daughter take a leap off the tandem flying fox at the Australian Adventure Park.

GUESTS who ask for a WiFi password while visiting the Australian Adventure Park won't get the answer they are looking for because, there simply isn't one.

Formerly known as Flame Lily Adventure Park, owners Jimmy and Cathy Swan and business partner Kristie Nash, all have one common goal for the park that they have been rebuilding since taking over on September 6.

"One thing that myself, Jimmy and Cathy are really keen and passionate about is getting kids away from the Playstation and iPad and back to nature," Ms Nash said.

"They've got 108 acres of property here that can be utilised to do that.

"So our goal over the next three years is to get one million kids back to nature, and as they come through the gate we tick them off. The count down is on so we hope we can achieve that."

The Burrum Heads park was left abandoned for about three months before the three took over the reins, added some new infrastructure and got all the activities back in full operation.

Ms Nash said the goal should be easily met with with adventurous outdoor activities like kayaking, abseiling, flying fox, fishing, archery, obstacle courses, mountain bike riding, laser skirmish and more, to keep the children busy.

"When they step foot in the park, we've got plenty of things for the children to do so they don't feel like they need to pull out their iPad or iPod.

"It's all about getting back to nature and we really want them to embrace that."

On one recent visit, Coral Coast mum Eva Kot and her two-year-old daughter took a 150-metre long joy ride off the multi-purpose tandem flying fox and abseiling tower, which is suitable for any age.

Ms Nash said guests are briefed and harnessed at the bottom of the tower before making the 10-metre climb to the top.

"It was really great to see her (Eva) not bat an eyelid and jump off there with her two-year-old toddler.

"She was just loving it. It was a great experience all around."

The good news for Fraser Coast residents is that the park is now open to the public for Adventure Days every Saturday, which Ms Nash believes is a coup for the region.

"It's a great way for local families and visitors to have a really fun day out in the local area.

"We're working really hard to make sure we continue to bring people from outside the region, with all our marketing initiatives targeting four key areas and that is Hervey Bay, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Brisbane.

"I think it really is a great asset to the region."

Guests can also opt to camp for the weekend or take the more luxurious option and book one of eight waterfront glamping tents that have a king size bed, eating nook, tea and coffee making and a mobile wardrobe.

And for keen anglers, the catch and release of a fish is "guaranteed" with 10,000 bass, perch and bream fingerlings released into the the 11-acre, man made lake seven years ago.

"Some of them are now up to 48cm... they are massive."

Entry for a day on Saturday is $5 for child and $10 per adult.

Bookings are essential on 4186 7606. Find them on Facebook to find out more.

The park is at 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River.