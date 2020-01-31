Park rape trial begins

THE trial of a young man accused of raping a former friend in a park has begun in Maryborough.

Thomas Michael Maher has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two of rape.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima delivered her opening statement on Thursday.

She told the jury the crown would allege Mr Maher sexually assaulted and raped the complainant in a park while walking home after a night out with friends on December 30, 2018.

The court heard the complainant and Mr Maher knew each other when they were younger, but lost contact for a while before reconnecting in 2017.

Ms Lima said the complainant and her boyfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, moved in together in November 2018 and held regular social get-togethers at their home before going to pubs in Maryborough.

The court heard Mr Maher had seen the complainant out several times and had previously walked her home, staying over in the spare bedroom on one occasion.

In late December 2018, Mr Maher allegedly told the complainant he had broken up with his girlfriend.

Ms Lima said on the night of the alleged attack, Mr Maher had attended the get together at the complainant’s home before they all went out in Maryborough.

She said the woman started walking home in the early hours of the morning and Mr Maher allegedly followed her.

Ms Lima said Mr Maher caught up with her and suggested walking through a park would be a quicker route.

“The complainant sat down on a park bench, saying she felt sick,” explained Ms Lima.

Mr Maher then allegedly touched her beneath her underwear.

Ms Lima alleged the man did not stop, despite the complaint saying no to his advances and pushing him away when he tried to undo her belt.

“The defendant allegedly inserted his finger into the complainant’s vagina,” she said.

“This caused her pain because she was on her period and was using a tampon,” the barrister continued.

Ms Lima alleged Mr Maher removed the tampon and raped her.

It is understood Mr Maher will claim he had consensual sex with the complainant at her home before her boyfriend returned.

Judge Reid closed the court while the complainant gave evidence.

The trial continues.