Parker: Alarm bells ringing for Broncos

THE Brisbane Broncos' clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon looks on paper to be a forgone conclusion.

On one hand you have the Titans, a side sitting 14th on the NRL ladder who've not only lost their coach but also their past four games, including a demoralising 38-18 loss to the Storm last weekend.

On the other hand you have the Broncos, a side fighting for a spot in the top eight and are unbeaten in their past three outings, including last weekend's convincing 28-6 win over the Bulldogs.

It should be an open-and-shut case: The Broncos turn up to Cbus Super Stadium Saturday afternoon and they win.

That however is not always the way.

This match is a real danger game for Brisbane. The threat is that the Broncos will worry more about their opponents than themselves.

There's no doubt the Titans are hurting. They're a club under siege with every member of their playing roster and coaching staff on a six-week mission to save their job and in some cases, their career.

The Titans are feeling the heat after a horror season.

Nothing would make the Titans players, coaching staff and fans happier than to get a win over big brother, the Broncos.

It was only five weeks ago that the Titans pulled the Broncos' pants down on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Suncorp Stadium.

The Titans dominated the Broncos from the opening whistle in their Round 13 clash and if the Broncos underestimate their Gold Coast rivals on Saturday night they'll again be licking their wounds after 80 minutes.

When a club is under pressure like the Titans are, the field becomes a sanctuary for the players, a safe haven where they can do what they do best - play football.

When you're playing against a side under the pressure like the Titans are, it's easy to get caught up in the outside noise and forget about the job at hand - playing football.

Anthony Seibold points the way at training. DARREN ENGLAND

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will be happy with the effort his side has put in over the past three weeks and he'll be calling for more of the same this weekend.

For the Broncos to get the win they'll need Payne Haas, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior to again lay the platform for Anthony Milford, Darius Boyd and Jake Turpin to play off.

The Titans will come out breathing fire early and how the Broncos handle that opening 20-minute period could very well determine the outcome.

If the Broncos aren't switched on, they could well make it back-to-back loses to the Titans.

