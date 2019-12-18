Parking stress at Fraser Coast school to be addressed

FOR the Christmas break, parents at Sandy Strait State School will get a break from the stress of trying to find a parking spot to pick up and drop off their children.

But in the new year, road safety issues at the Urangan school will continue to be addressed.

Concerns have been raised with the school’s principal in recent months in relation to congestion surrounding the school during peak times.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Education said the council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads were responsible for traffic, parking and road safety issues in the community.

“Sandy Strait State School, like all Queensland state schools, places the highest priority on ensuring the safety of all students, staff and members of the school community,” she said.

“The council and the department are continuing to work collaboratively with the Department of Transport and Main Roads in relation to any road safety issues around the school.”

The principal regularly reminds the school community, via the school’s newsletter and Facebook page, of pick-up and drop-off expectations and courteous driver behaviour while on the road.

This information is also provided to neighbouring local residents and businesses.

Ongoing parking issues have also been the subject of discussion at Yarrilee State School.

Earlier this year, staff from the school, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads met to work out a solution to the school’s parking woes.

During the meeting, it was decided the council would extend the existing hall carpark to the boundary line and create a dedicated exit point onto Scrub Hill Rd to improve traffic flow.

Staff parking inside the school will be increased to create more spaces for the public in the hall carpark.

Temporary parking will also be provided on the raised island in the bus zone by removing the barrier curve.