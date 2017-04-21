Parkinson's group will have a doctor in the house

Jaimie de Salis and Parkinson's sufferer Barry Vincent are excited to welcome Dr Geoffrey Boyce to the support group's meeting this month.

DR GEOFFREY Boyce is the first practising neurologist to set up in Hervey Bay and says one of his main goals is to work with local support groups to bring awareness of neurological issues affecting Australians.

Jaimie de Salis, from the Hervey Bay Parkinson's Support Group, couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr Boyce to the region, and especially as a guest speaker to the group's next meeting on Friday, April 28.

Ms de Salis said it was comforting to know there was now someone of Dr Boyce's calibre now practising in Hervey Bay.

"Dr Boyce brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Hervey Bay and we are privileged to have him share some of his valuable experience with us," Ms de Salis said.

"Caring for someone with Parkinson's disease is very challenging and our meetings provide a forum for you to discuss your concerns in a caring environment with people who are in a similar situation.

"If you have Parkinson's or are a carer or family of someone with Parkinson's disease please come along and learn more about this insidious disease for which there is no cure."

There will be handouts complementing Dr Boyce's presentation and support group information. Local MP and support group mentor Ted Sorensen will also attend and open the meeting.

Afternoon tea will be provided and a gold coin donation would be appreciated. to cover costs.

The meeting will be held at the Tavistock Centre, Torbay Retirement Village, Torquay, from 12.15pm, entry via Gate 4 on Tavistock St.

Registrations are open until Tuesday, April 25, and can be made by phone 4124 3408.