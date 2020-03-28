PARKLIFE: Runners to keep community alive online

Parkrun stories to keep the community engaged.

PARKRUN: They were forced to cancel a beloved weekly event early in the government’s shutdown process, but Hervey Bay Parkrun organisers have found a way to keep the fun going.

The call went out on the Parkrun Facebook page for regular runners to share their stories.

“While we cannot currently run together we can share the stories of some of you fellow parkrun lovers,” the post read. “So each week we have decided we will do a parkrunner in profile – allowing us all to get to know one another like we would any other week.”

Runners are asked to answer a set of questions:

1. When did you first start parkrun?

2. Why did you first start parkrun?

3. How many parkrun’s have you participated in?

4. Your favourite volunteer role?

5. Have you parkrun touristed? And if so what is your favourite course?

6. One thing that keeps you coming back week after week?

7. What makes Hervey Bay parkrun special for you?

So far, two runners, Vikki Gurd and Angela Novak have been featured.

“With parkrun having no events until at least the end of April we want to get through as many profiles as we can,” the Facebook post read.