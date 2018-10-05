Parkrun started changing lives 14 years ago

THEY come to Parkrun from different backgrounds, ages, and abilities.

And they keep coming back for the fitness, comradery, and the vibrant atmosphere.

Parkrun has earned its rightful spot in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough, and there is a good reason why.

The free weekly timed 5km run has changed countless of lives.

For example, regular attendee Sandy Mason has shed more than 20kg since starting to come along 3.5 years ago.

The Parkrun worldwide community is celebrating 14 years since the its first timed run took place.

In 2004, 13 runners and five volunteers gathered in London.

Soon, it would turn into the biggest running event in the world.

Hervey Bay introduced its Parkrun event in August 2014, with the first event attracting about 20 people.

Nowadays, more than 300 people regularly show up at Fraser Lions Park on Saturday mornings to start their weekend with a sweat.

For organiser Stuart Marshall, the highlight is seeing participants achieve goals.

"I love how much joy Parkrun brings to other people," Mr Marshall said.